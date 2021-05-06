About Radium

Radium is a music editor with a new type of interface.

Compared to the piano roll interface, editing is quicker and more musical data fits on the screen . (Radium has a piano roll as well.)

and . Compared to the tracker interface, note positions and effects can be edited graphically . Graphical editing provides more vertical space and gives a better visualization of musical data . (Everything can also be edited by text, like in a normal tracker, combining the best of two worlds.)

. Graphical editing provides and gives a . Radium is also a Digitial Audio Workstation (DAWg), which can be used to record, edit, and mix audio.

However, despite its unusual appearance, it's a design goal for Radium to be straightforward to use, and easy to learn. It should not be harder to learn Radium than any tracker or most MIDI sequencers. Users accustomed to trackers might use more time adjusting to the interface.

History

Some of the features

Audio and MIDI multitracker

Automate pitch, velocity, effects, and tempo.

Granular synthesis

Smooth scrolling

Optional piano roll

Tickless

Global swing, and swing-per-track

Modular mixer and/or mixer strips

MIDI sequencing

Hard drive audio recording and playback

AU, LADSPA, LV2, VST, and VST3 plugins

(More than 100 LADSPA plugins are included) Several built-in effects and instruments

(virtual instruments, multiband compressor, modulators, etc.)

Pure Data embedded.

(Linux only for now)

Includes a Faust audio DSP development environment



Frame-accurately synchronize playback to e.g. Ardour, Bitwig, or MASCHINE.

Graphical zoom

Non-destructive changable Lines Per Beat ("Line Zoom").

Microtonality

Scripting in Python or Scheme.

Plugin delay compensation applied to all parts of the audio graph

Multicore support

Unlimited undo/redo

Open source with a straightforward and easy to use build system (no CMake or IDEs).

The development of Radium started in 1999 based on ideas developed 1997-1999 while extending the Octamed tracker on the Amiga. The first public version of Radium was released in 2000. Since then, Radium has been ported to Linux, Windows, and Mac. Today, Radium is probably the worlds largest and most advanced tracker-like music editor.

Quick start

Load a demo song from the File menu. Play by pressing space. Add a new note to the editor by pressing a key on the computer keyboard. Change octave with F1 and F2.

(Or record from MIDI input) Look at the manual.

Page was last updated: 2024-09-14